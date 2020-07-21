The Williston Police Department charged a man Monday in the fatal shooting of a Williston teenager last week.
Kendarius Albany was charged with murder in the death of 17-year-old Xaivier Priester, the police department announced.
On July 16, Priester reportedly suffered a fatal gun shot wound on the 800 block of Elko Street in Williston around 10:20 p.m., the Barnwell County Coroner's Office reported.
He was pronounced dead at 3:30 a.m. the following day at Augusta University Medical Center.
Williston police currently have an arrest warrant for murder against Keyshawn Kelly related to Priester's death.
Two juveniles, ages approximately 15 and 16, are also being sought for questioning in this investigation, according to police.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kelly or any information relative to the investigation is urged to contact Chief Rodney Pruitt at 803-300-2241 or the Barnwell County dispatch at 803-541-1080 or 803-541-1078.