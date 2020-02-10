Police charged a man Monday with receiving cash involved in a multi-state scam at an Aiken address.
Mehulkumar Manubhai Patel, 35, of Gaston, South Carolina, was charged with obtaining signatures under false pretenses valued at $10,000 or more, according to jail records.
An investigator with the Westlake Police Department in Westlake, Ohio, advised the Aiken Department of Public Safety that she was investigating a fraud/scam in her jurisdiction with Aiken ties, according to an incident report by Public Safety.
The investigator reported an unknown male was receiving cash delivered by the United Parcel Service under the name Davis Jeck, at 504 York St., from a victim in Ohio, the report states.
UPS told the investigator there have been multiple packages delivered to the suspect from various states and two more packages were ready for pickup on Feb. 19.
Aiken investigators were called to the scene when the suspect arrived for the pickup.
The incident report states the packages were from Keyport, New Jersey, and St. Petersburg, Florida.
At Public Safety headquarters, the suspect admitted to possessing a fake ID that displayed the name "Davis Jeck" with an altered picture of himself, the report states.
The suspect told police he has picked up numerous packages and delivered them to several different unknown people and received cash in return.
Patel was charged and taken to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held as of Monday afternoon.
Patel also has a hold for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.