A man was detained after engaging in a standoff with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office SWAT team for several hours on Friday.
At 8:51 a.m., the sheriff's office received a call for a domestic dispute with a kidnapping at a home on Langley Cemetery Road in Langley, Capt. Eric Abdullah with the sheriff's office said.
When deputies arrived on scene, the victim and the suspect came out of the house.
The victim was released to deputies but the subject, who deputies were told was armed, ran back into the home, Abdullah said.
For several hours, law enforcement on scene called to the subject inside the home, asking him to exit with his hands up or contact police via phone.
At approximately 12:30 p.m., law enforcement rushed into the home and extracted the man.
No injuries have been reported, Abdullah said.