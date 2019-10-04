Male spouses of eligible veterans are now able to join the American Legion Auxiliary, the largest women's patriotic service organization, which has a local unit in Aiken.
Founded in 1919, the ALA helps to advance the mission of The American Legion, an organization that strives support and advocate for veterans, active military and their families.
The American Legion Auxiliary Department of South Carolina was anticipating the change at the national level, said ALADSC President Bobbie Sinner.
"The bottom line is that if you are an eligible spouse, we welcome your participation and want to infuse our organization with a fresh perspective and stronger membership numbers," Sinner said. "It's a good thing to unify all military spouses in advancing the same support mission.
Sinner said she's excited for state chapters to expand their membership to all eligible spouses regardless of gender.
According to an ALA press release, membership has largely supported the change in membership standards.
Elizabeth Blanchard, Aiken Auxiliary Unit president, said she looks forward to the change and is hopeful it will increase membership.
"One of the biggest benefits would be that we would have more members, and also men bring a different level of work and skills to the unit," Blanchard said. " I think it's a good thing."
With nearly three-quarters of a million members, the ALA is one of the world's largest patriotic service organizations and one of the most prominent supporters of veterans, military and their families, according to the press release.
Members volunteer millions of hours annually, with a value averaging $2 billion each year, according to the release.
To become a member of the ALA, you must be a spouse of an active duty or veteran of the U.S. military.
Blanchard encourages all those interested and eligible in Aiken to email her at escblanchard@gmail.com.
The Aiken post will be having an open house at 636 Old Airport Road, next to Citizens Park, from noon to 3 p.m. on Oct. 19 for all veterans and spouses. Visitors can find out more about eligibility and joining while having a hot dog or burger.