After delays caused by wet weather and unforeseen construction-related matters, all the major work on the dam at Langley Pond near Warrenville has been finished.
Aiken County Engineer Teresa Crain “advised me last week that the Langley Dam Pond Project has reached substantial completion,” County Administrator Clay Killian wrote in an email sent to the Aiken Standard on April 28. “Obviously this is good news and has been a long time in coming.”
Killian also reported that the contractor, Crowder Construction Company, has 30 days “to return the site to (its) original condition” and take care of any punch list items.
A punch list is a document that has information about minor tasks and repairs that need to be done at the end of a project.
“Hopefully, we will have Langley Pond Park (where Langley Pond is located) back in full operation soon,” Killian wrote. “But the COVID-19 shutdowns will have a great deal to say about the future schedule of not only this park, but all of our recreation programs and facilities.”
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, or DHEC, has conducted its final inspection of the dam following the effort to repair, retrofit and strengthen the structure.
Included in the work was the replacement of the dam’s old ogee crest spillway with a new labyrinth-style spillway.
“Teresa tells me the inspection went very well,” Killian wrote. “DHEC gave verbal permission to begin filling the pond under our engineer’s supervision. DHEC will issue their final report after they receive the as-built drawings and a filling schedule. Our engineer is working on those two items now.
“We are only going to bring the pond up about 2 feet right now,” Killian continued. “There is some more work we have to finish on the rowing course first and then we can bring it back up to full pool.”
The cost for construction, change orders, engineering and utility relocation for the project, so far, is $14,451,412.
Funding sources are a $6 million Hazard Mitigation Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, a $9 million general obligation bond and Capital Project Sales Tax proceeds.
Langley Pond's dam originally was built in the 1850s and was primarily an earthen structure back then.
Former County Engineer Joe Berry, who retired in 2018, told the Aiken Standard that an ogee crest spillway was added to the dam in the 1950s.
In November 2014, a man walking his dog noticed that the water’s color in Horse Creek below Langley Pond’s dam looked different from normal. Local officials subsequently determined that the structure was leaking.
The multiple leaks that were found were monitored, and Langley Pond’s water level was lowered.
In March 2018, the groundbreaking ceremony for the project to fix and make improvements to the dam was held. At that time, the work was expected to take 18 to 21 months to finish.
Schnabel Construction created the project’s design and also supervised Crowder Construction’s work.
In addition to rain, such issues as the need to carefully take out old timbers and the soupy consistency of other material that had to be removed caused delays.
In March of this year, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Langley Pond to celebrate the completion of a new finish line tower for rowing events that are scheduled to be conducted at the park again after the dam’s completion.
From 1997 until the discovery that the dam at Langley Pond was leaking, “about 60 to 70 regattas” took place on the lake, said the Augusta Rowing Club’s Dr. George Fry during the ceremony.
Olympic-caliber athletes also trained at Langley Pond.
Johnson, Laschober & Associates LLC designed the finish line tower. The contractor for its construction was J.E. Stewart Builders Inc.
The cost of the project was $1,279,456.