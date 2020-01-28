The luxury apartments announced at Monday night's "State of the City" address will be the "catalyst" to bring in further development, said Jason Long, vice president of Southeastern Development Associates.
The developer announced plans to convert the property into an apartment complex with mixed-in retail and restaurant establishments.
At the moment, the kind of shops and restaurants that will be built are not yet set.
"We're starting the apartments now to get people off the fence," Long said.
Belk and Books-A-Million, the only two stores still operating at the mall, are set to remain open.
Developers will work with the stores during the demolition process so they may remain open, Long said.
"We may have to relocate Books-A-Million [during demolition], but that has not been decided yet," Long said.
The construction of the apartments is being implemented in two phases.
Phase I calls for the demolition of the mall, which is currently planned for late summer to early fall.
Phase II will be the development of 256 luxury apartments, with future plans calling for an upscale hotel as well as retail and dining establishments. The building will be three-stories consisting of mostly one- and two-bedroom units with some three-bedroom apartments as well.
Completion of Phase II is expected to be around late 2021 to early 2022.
The apartments are currently described as "Class A," meaning the developer will ask for market rate or better.
The concept plan of the complex shows that the apartments and mixed-retail and dining establishments will have amenities such as plazas, a playground, a pool and a mix of residential and on-street parking around the building.
Amenities like the pool will only be accessible to on-site residents and with keycards, Long said.
Vic Mills, CEO of the Southeastern Development Associates, described the development as the "largest financial investment that developers will probably make in this development" with a current budget of $30 million dollars.
Mills said this "first major commitment" to the City of Aiken will hopefully ensure that people will move to, and stay, in the area.
"We lose a lot of people to places like North Augusta [and] Augusta," Mills said.
Southeastern Development Associates is currently working with the council on a marketing campaign for those who want to work at places such as the Savannah River Site so they will move to the area, Mills said.
Southeastern purchased the mall in 2016 with the intent of turning the building into a "lifestyle center."
The Aiken Chamber of Commerce arranged with Southeastern to visit Hilton Head Island to see the conversion of the Shelter Cove Mall to a lifestyle center in March 2017.
"We liked what we saw," said Chamber of Commerce CEO J. David Jameson. "[The developers] began to understand that the land would be redeveloped in phases based on market demand."
Mills mentioned Monday night that the Chamber commissioned a housing study with Novogradac & Company LLP, a national company that conducted and completed the Aiken Rental Housing Market Study in August 2018. The study was funded by the chamber, City of Aiken, Aiken Corporation and the Economic Development Partnership.
The goal of the study was to determine the need for rental housing, and if the need existed, then find developers who would respond to that need.
In September 2018, Mayor Rick Osbon and Jameson delivered a copy of the report to Mills to drive a response from Southeastern. The report also was provided to many different development companies and is posted on the Chamber's website.
Concerns about the proposed project mainly revolve around traffic issues along Whiskey Road. The four-lane highway connects downtown Aiken and the Southside, and recent projects like the work at the Dougherty Road-Whiskey Road intersection have caused delays.
Aiken City Council recently approved Woodford Trace, a 48-unit multifamily affordable housing complex in the Whiskey-Dougherty area. Provisions were made for a new road, currently known as the "Owens Street Extension," to be added to the area to alleviate traffic concerns.
For the Aiken Mall project, Osbon described Southeastern as a "reputable developer" that is known for the quality of its work.
The incorporation of the retail stores with the apartments will allow Southeastern to bring additional business to the area, Osbon said.
"Their work will improve things on the retail side that we're all anxious to have," Osbon said.