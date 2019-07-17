A Lugoff man will be spending the next few decades behind bars after pleading guilty last week to crimes committed during a 2016 burglary at an Aiken residence.
Chad Alan Moore, 47, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and possession of a pistol during the commission of a violent crime, according to court records.
Judge Clifton Newman sentenced Moore to 30 years in prison.
On Dec. 12, 2016, Moore forced his way into the victim's apartment with a semi-automatic pistol, confined her and forced her to perform sexually explicit acts, according to the report.
The victim was leaving her apartment to go work when Moore approached her and forced his way inside. Moore also reportedly stole $300 in cash from her wallet before fleeing.
Moore, who now must register as a sex offender, was ultimately identified as the suspect by investigators using DNA evidence and a description of his tattoos given by the victim, Assistant Solicitor Ashley Hammack said.