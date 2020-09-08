An Aiken-based nonprofit is receiving $1.5 million in federal grant money to assist with operations across six South Carolina counties amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Lower Savannah Council of Governments is one of 10 regional organizations in South Carolina that assists with coordinating cooperative development along local governments. LSCOG offers programs in areas such as aging, disability and housing. Part of the organization's efforts in Aiken County include overseeing delivery programs for seniors through the Aiken Senior Life Services.
The U.S. Department of Transportation designated the funds, supplied through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, through the Federal Transit Administration, according to a news release.
The money will be used to support rural transit operations in LSCOG's six-county service region, which includes Aiken County.
The monies are part of a $25 billion grant for the country's public transportation systems.
“We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” said FTA Deputy Administrator K. Jane Williams in the release. “These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency.”