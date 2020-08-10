The annual Perseid meteor shower is active and is set to create a show over the night sky starting early Tuesday morning.
Spectators can expect to see the first glimpse of the shower between midnight and sunrise Tuesday through Thursday if they are in a dark enough area, though those living in the city and other well-lighted areas will have to travel out to catch the spectacle.
This famous shower comes around August every year as the Earth drifts through a debris cloud left behind by the giant comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle, which orbits the Sun every 133 years.
The best time to see the shower is during its "peak," said Gary Senn, director of the Ruth Patrick Science Education Center, which takes place around midnight to sunrise hours around 6:30 a.m. , though the hours may vary.
The one obstacle standing in the way of this spectacle is the moon, which at a third quarter phase, will interfere with visibility of the more faint meteors, but a few brighter ones will still be visible.
Spectators will be better off watching the shower without a telescope, Senn said, though binoculars can be used to view other spectacles in the sky such as Jupiter and Saturn which are at their brightest point this week.
Senn suggests that spectators find dark, open areas where trees do not cover the sky.
"Try a field, or what a lot of people do is they drive down a country road and find a spot where [the meteor shower] is even clearer," Senn said.
Senn advices that any place a spectator chooses should be public and not privately owned.
Aiken State Park is a potential spot to watch the shower, though spectators should consider making a reservation in advance at the park.
The park operates from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, and spectators will not be allowed into the park after hours, said park ranger James Studdard.
Boyd Park, located at 340 Boyd Pond Road, can also be accessed at night, though David Boyd, who operates the Boyd Observatory telescope at the park, said the area is very bright and may affect the number of meteorites seen.
The observatory telescope is not accessible at this time due to the coronavirus, Boyd said.
Citizens Park, located at 651 Old Airport Road, can also be accessed after hours, though bathroom facilities will be locked.