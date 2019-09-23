The Aiken Standard celebrated one of its own Monday.
Ronnie Roberson, 66, retired after 38 years of service as the company's custodian. The celebration included a potluck luncheon, gifts, cards wishing him a great retirement from his colleagues, and many friends and a money tree filled with cash and gift cards.
“The Aiken Standard has been fortunate to be part of Ronnie's life for the last 38 years, and his consistent and upbeat presence will be missed daily around the office,” Aiken Standard Publisher Rhonda Overbey said. “We wish Ronnie the very best and know his retired years will be filled with family, friends, laughter and relaxation. He has certainly earned it.”
Roberson said he made a lot of friends during his years at the Aiken Standard and will miss them.
“They're part of my family,” he said.
Before coming to the Aiken Standard, Roberson worked at a local stable, grooming horses, tacking them up and cleaning stalls.
His employer said he was doing a good job, Roberson said, and asked him to relocate to North Carolina to take care of his horses there. When his living arrangements there didn't work out, Roberson came home to Aiken.
“I got tired of it and was ready to come back to Aiken,” he said.
His brother, Frank Robinson, was delivering papers for the Aiken Standard and got him a job with the newspaper.
“He got me on here, and I've been here ever since,” Roberson said.
Now that he's retired, Roberson will have more time to devote to his church, Old Rosemary Baptist Church, pastored by the Rev. Henry Curry Jr., in Montmorenci.
He'll also have time to spend with family.
“I plan on doing a little yard work with my nephew maybe one or two days out of the week,” Roberson said.