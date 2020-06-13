Flag Day, in a time of "social distancing," has a different look this year, but plans are still afoot for a variety of events to mark the day when the Continental Congress, in 1777, laid the basics of how the United States flag would look.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5877 is among the organizations with plans for a flag retirement ceremony Sunday, both indoors and outdoors, starting at 7 p.m. The public is invited, and plans are for a flag-folding demonstration and a presentation by top local writers in a youth essay contest on the theme of "What Makes America Great." The post's base of operations is at 116 Midway Circle, off Whiskey Road, between Aiken and New Ellenton.
A similar event was held Saturday morning in Burnettown, with participation by Boy Scout Troop 351, Helping lead the event was Alvin Padgett, who represents the church in its relationship with its sponsoring organization, Langley Bible Church.
"Flag Day is where we honor the flag every year, and what we try to teach the boys, especially, is the proper way to dispose of them," Padgett said.
"We don't use the word 'burn.' We use the word 'incinerate,' because we don't believe that you burn a flag, but we do properly dispose of them after they become worn or tattered, and we try to do that as a service to the community."
The normal flow of events includes retiring a flag for each branch of the military during that event, "and then we take all of the flags that other people bring to us, and we have a separate ceremony, because it takes a long time to incinerate flags and to do it properly."
The church has facilities that can process hundreds of flags over the course of several hours, Padgett said.
Navy veteran Greg McCallum, with Post 5877, offered a few thoughts on the holiday. "Particularly on Flag Day, we retire our flags, and they get a nice retirement ceremony," he said, referring to banners that are no longer "serviceable" and are presented for what amounts to a respectful cremation ceremony.
"Every flag should get a proper burial or disposal, and that's what we attempt to do here ... It's our symbol of freedom and respect for those that fought and those that died for our freedom," he said.
The Department of Defense has guidelines for such events, noting, "Rules on how to properly fly the flag were established in June 1923, when the National Flag Conference met in Washington. Its members created the Flag Code, which states that 'the flag represents a living country and is itself considered a living thing.'"
The article also notes, "The U.S. flag is considered such a sacred symbol that burning it in an undignified manner constitutes desecration. That's why the ceremonies are held in a specific manner."
Army veteran Ralph Wainright, a North Augusta resident involved with Post 5877 and also American Legion Post 71, also shared some thoughts on the topic, noting that his organization also usually holds a flag-retirement ceremony, but that tradition has been put on hold, due to the coronavirus.
"It's just a day to honor the flag. I mean, we should honor it every day, but Flag Day is a day that's set aside to really talk about the flag – what it represents."
Post 71, he noted, gets occasional calls to provide a color guard, usually to assist with funerals and also sometimes to help with community events such as opening ceremonies for concerts and athletic events.
Among high-profile Flag Day events in South Carolina this weekend was a gathering at Patriot's Point, in Mount Pleasant, where members of the Knights of Columbus held a flag retirement ceremony on the battleship's flight deck. Members, as described in The Post and Courier, "lowered the flag from the mast, correctly folded it and raised a new flag on Saturday morning."
The holiday's origins are largely up for debate, aside from agreement that the Continental Congress, on June 14, 1777, passed a resolution that "the flag of the United States shall be of 13 stripes of alternate red and white, with a union of 13 stars of white in a blue field, representing the new constellation," as noted in a history from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Communities in Wisconsin, New York, Pennsylvania and Connecticut are among those claiming to have been the holiday's site of origin.
President Harry Truman, in 1949, put the calendar firmly on the national calendar, designating June 14 as Flag Day. A report from The History Channel notes, "Though Flag Day is not a federal holiday, the U.S. government encourages its citizens to display Old Glory outside of their homes and businesses. The tradition is not widely observed, however."
The report also quoted Mike Buss, an American Legion authority on the flag. Buss noted, "'To most folks, unfortunately, Flag Day is not on their radar screen.'"
June 14 is also considered the Army's birthday. The U.S. military's biggest branch dates back to 1775 – older than the country itself.