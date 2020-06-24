Contractors are currently installing sections of sidewalk along Hampton Avenue as part of a long-awaited sidewalk project.
The project, set to be complete by early October, will extend roughly a mile of sidewalk down the north side of Hampton Avenue from west of Second Baptist Church and cover several grass pathways with cement in the process.
The sidewalk will begin at the Dollar General on Hampton Avenue and continue east to Greenville Avenue.
John Poole, the City of Aiken's engineer, said traffic delays are expected to be very minimal during the project and urged drivers to precede through the area with caution.
"There may be times while materials are being delivered that traffic will have temporary halts," Poole said. "The traveling public should follow instructions from the contractor's traffic control, both flagmen and signs."
Poole added that the contractor for the project is slated to work Monday through Friday each week.
The improvements highlight the need for safe travel in the community; many residents without vehicles have to walk along unmaintained areas to get to places like the Dollar General and gas stations.
Hampton Avenue lies in Aiken City Council member Lessie Price's district, who's residents have been wondering for years when the improvements in their neighborhood would begin.
The project has been in the works for over 20 years, Price said, though funding for the project was officially approved in the city's budget over three years ago.
"You'll see young children and adults walking … and you'll find some folks in wheelchairs … and not have a designated sidewalk to be on," Price said.
As of June 18, the 1200 block and 1100 block on Hampton Avenue are complete as well as the sidewalk from the Dollar General to the intersection of Tennessee and Hampton avenues. The 800 Block of Hampton Avenue is still in-progress.
The city is working on a "mutual ruling" with the South Carolina Department of Transportation to construct parts of the sidewalk farther away from resident's homes, Price said.
"I've heard a lot of concerns from residents about the sidewalk being built so close to people's front doors," Price said. "Right now there are 'pockets' of sidewalk that start and stop… as they work on it."
The project has a budget of $630,000 and is funded through the city's sidewalk budget with assistance from the Aiken County Transportation Committee.