The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced its decision on the future of the lock and dam on the Savannah River, but says modifications are possible that wouldn't lower the river level quite so much.

The Corps announced Tuesday its decision on the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project fish passage: Alternative 2-6d, or a set of river-width weirs and the removal of the New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam.

"2-6d is a workable solution," said Tonya Bonitatibus, the Savannah Riverkeeper and executive director of the group. "It's not the greatest, but I think our position is that if the community wants to keep the river higher, they're going to have to come together and get past the idea of keeping the lock and dam and do exactly what the Corps is asking, which is meaningful interaction."

Savannah Riverkeeper is an organization dedicated to protecting the river.

The chosen alternative will lower the average height of the river in the Augusta area around 2 feet from current average conditions, the Corps' news release says.

According to the release accompanying the Corps' announcement, the final report "enables conditions necessary for modification to increase the weir height to allow for higher water."

Local entities such as the city of North Augusta and Aiken County, as well as U.S. Reps. Rick Allen from Georgia and Joe Wilson from South Carolina, supported a different alternative that would have retained the lock and dam structure, and maintained the river level at around the same height.

According to the Corps release, changing to a higher weir alternative would require South Carolina and Georgia to work with the project's "non-federal sponsor," which Bonitatibus said is the Georgia Ports Authority.

The Corps states a modification to the weir height would increase nuisance flooding on private property, and would require non-federal funding to account for the cost difference.

Bonitatibus said many in the community have an "unrealistic expectation" that the dam will be saved, and suggested now is the time for negotiations and conversation.

Potential compromises she mentioned include a higher rock dam or including a floodplain bench on the South Carolina side – which would maintain the park currently at the structure.

Bonitatibus said a 30-day comment period just started.

"What we need is if people want to include their feedback, urge them to do so, but make sure you're providing it within the framework of this project," she said.

The Corps is holding a public engagement event on Nov. 13 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Boathouse Community Center at 101 Riverfront Drive in Augusta.