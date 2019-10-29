Anna Cummings said the neighborhood she used to live in with her husband felt like "a war zone."

Cummings and her husband, Edward, became first-time homeowners in May of this year when they closed their mortgage on a house built for them by Aiken County Habitat for Humanity. Prior to that, they lived in a very unsafe neighborhood that made them feel like prisoners in their own home.

"We were threatened; our car windows shot out; we were robbed three times and our lawn equipment was stolen," Cummings said in a Habitat for Humanity pamphlet. "...This was our way out."

Cummings spoke to a crowd gathered for the Aiken County Habitat for Humanity Revitalizes Neighborhoods Luncheon on Tuesday afternoon. The program invited guest speakers from the city of Aiken and Aiken County, along with residents whose lives have been changed by their programs, to speak about what the organization has accomplished throughout the county.

For Cummings, it was a chance to tell everyone what it meant to own her own home; to watch the walls be built knowing scripture had been written on the construction beams she would be living beneath.

"Me and my husband are not young people," Cummings said. "We feel like it is such a blessing at this age to sit out front of our house, to put flowers in the ground and (know) they'll be there the next day. To put lawn furniture outside and to know, nobody will decide...to just take it home."

Cummings wasn't the only Habitat for Humanity homeowner who got to share her story. Thanks to Habitat's program, Sarita Hicks – who grew up with 10 brothers and sisters – was able to live in her own home by the age of 20.

"I'm pretty sure I would not be having my own house at this age if it wasn't for Habitat for Humanity," Hicks said. "I wouldn't have known what steps to take."

Hicks, who is pursuing a bachelor's degree, thanked Habitat for Humanity with enabling her to pursue an education, build credit and pay her bills on time.

The luncheon was held in Warren Ridge, a neighborhood with 38 houses built by Habitat for Humanity. The luncheon was held beneath a tent on a vacant lot – the last site for a potential home in the neighborhood.

Remarks were given by several area officials and representatives, including Aiken Public Safety Chief Charles Barranco and Aiken County Council Chairman Gary Bunker.

Aiken County Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Yolanda Archuletta spoke about the organization's goals for the future, such as the neighborhood revitalization initiative (Neighbor Up) in Wicklow Heights and building partnerships in North Augusta.

Archuletta said that, by 2025, the organization aims to build and close mortgages on five new houses per year. The Neighbor Up program, she said, would not affect home building in Aiken County.

"We want to help those 120 homeowners in Wicklow Heights build a better neighborhood and a better quality of life in their community," Archuletta said.