Aiken's Kevin Kisner locked up one of his biggest career wins Sunday, and it had little to do with his position on the leaderboard at The Northern Trust.
Kisner was named the winner of the 2019 MetLife MatchUp, earning a $750,000 donation from MetLife to The Kevin and Brittany Kisner Foundation, which serves children from the CSRA by supporting child health, education and youth sports organizations.
“Words can’t explain the joy Brittany and I feel after winning the MetLife MatchUp,” said Kisner. “I am grateful to my fans, friends and family for the support we received in winning the online fan vote. The donation from MetLife will have a profound impact on the lives of many children through the good work of our foundation.”
Founded in 2016, The Kisner Foundation has donated nearly $200,000 in grant funds to help various community programs that reach thousands of children in the CSRA. Notable grant winners included Boys & Girls Club of Aiken, Aiken County Public Schools (concussion testing for athletes), PlaySafe, Great Oak Therapeutic Riding, Mental Health America of Aiken County and University Hospital, to name a few.
“We are grateful to MetLife for their support of the PGA Tour,” said Brittany Kisner. “This donation will greatly multiply the Foundation’s efforts to help children in the Central Savannah River Area. Even more kids will benefit from the donation so that they have an opportunity to flourish and achieve their dreams. The donation from the MetLife MatchUp will have a positive impact for years.”
“We are delighted to add Kevin’s name to our list of MetLife MatchUp champions,” said Steve Goulart, executive vice president and chief investment officer for MetLife, and president of MetLife Investment Management. “We’re proud that the MetLife MatchUp gives PGA Tour players and MetLife an opportunity to engage with many charitable organizations that deserve our collective recognition and support.”
Kisner's victory came through an online fan vote that capped off a season-long competition across 18 select PGA Tour events. Kisner's shot came from week eight, during his win at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technology Match Play. His second shot at the par-5 sixth hole went left and ended up near a grandstand, forcing him to take a drop 101 yards from the flag. He nearly jarred his wedge approach, which settled to 5 feet for birdie to go 1-up against Matt Kuchar in the championship match. Kisner eventually won 3&2 for his third PGA Tour victory and first WGC title.
Kisner tied for 12th at The Northern Trust at 10 under. He moved up to 21st in the FedEx Cup Standings and will play this week in the PGA Tour's second playoff event, the BMW Championship.