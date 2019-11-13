Flash flood watch in Langley Dam area extended
Staff photo by Teddy Kulmala Emergency officials discuss the procedure for lowering the water level in Langley Pond Wednesday night in order to help locate a leak in the dam. Once the water level in the pond has been lowered, engineers will drop dye packs into the water to help locate the leak.

5 years ago – 2014 – A leak is discovered in Langley Dam after a man walking his dog nearby noticed a discoloration in the water

10 years ago -2009 – A black bear is spotted in Aiken's southside near Powderhouse Road and Kennsington Court. 

15 years ago — 2004 - Southside's McDonald's begins renovations for a side-by-side drive-thru and new dining room. 

20 years ago – 1999 – The US Dept. of Energy released its final impact statement naming SRS as the choice location to construct three facilities necessary for the disposition of surplus plutonium. 