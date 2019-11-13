5 years ago – 2014 – A leak is discovered in Langley Dam after a man walking his dog nearby noticed a discoloration in the water
10 years ago -2009 – A black bear is spotted in Aiken's southside near Powderhouse Road and Kennsington Court.
15 years ago — 2004 - Southside's McDonald's begins renovations for a side-by-side drive-thru and new dining room.
20 years ago – 1999 – The US Dept. of Energy released its final impact statement naming SRS as the choice location to construct three facilities necessary for the disposition of surplus plutonium.