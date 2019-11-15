5 years ago -2014 – For the second year in a row, Aiken County Schools receive an excellent rating on the State Department of Education’s report card.
10-years ago - 2009 – Aiken County residents experience an influx of lady bugs. Advice from pest control is to vacuum them, then release the bugs outside.
15 years ago - 2004 – SRS is fined a $1 million in reduction award money due to failure to communicate safety procedures/lack of training after a Gibson, Ga. Man dies following a heavy equipment accident.
20 years ago – 1999 - Marcia Nash is named the new head girls basketball coach at Midland Valley High School.
25 years ago – 1994 – Aiken’s boxer, Alton Harris, who boxes for the North Augusta Boxing Club, wins 2nd bout and improved to 2-0 as a professional fighter, with a 4th round knockout.