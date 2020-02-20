Plans for more parking in downtown Aiken are being considered by city officials.

The construction of a parking garage off Chesterfield Street next to the city's future headquarters in the former Regions Bank building and the creation of additional street parking along Newberry Street are two issues Aiken City Council members discussed at their Feb. 10 meeting and work session.

Parking garage

Council members are considering building a parking garage next to the former Regions Bank building while it is being renovated to become the city's new consolidated administrative headquarters.

The former Regions Bank property will replace the city's municipal and finance hubs on Park Avenue and Laurens Street to consolidate administrative operations.

Upon completion of renovations, estimated to happen by 2022, the city has authorized roughly $11 million to purchase the Regions Bank property from SE Palmetto LLC – a subsidiary of Southeastern Development.

At the Feb. 10 meeting, City Council members voted to enter into an agreement with SE Palmetto LLC to allow the company to assist the city in the development of a parking garage on the parking lot property adjacent to the former Regions Bank building.

The location of the garage would be on two parcels of land – platted as 123 Chesterfield St. S. and 129 Chesterfield St. S. – which are currently owned by SE Palmetto.

As part of the agreement, the city has two options to consider with developing a parking garage:

• If the city wants a parking garage constructed on the site concurrent with construction and renovation at the old Regions Bank building, the city will inform SE Palmetto by April 30 whether the city elects to have the company manage and deliver a parking garage. The city will have input on the selection of bidders and final contractor who will perform the construction of the parking garage, with SE Palmetto determining the final selection based on price, capability and timing of construction. The parking lot property would revert at no cost to the city upon the city's purchase of the parking garage and the renovated Regions Bank building after the work has been completed.

• If the city does not want a parking garage constructed on the site concurrent with construction and renovation of the old Regions Bank building, the parking lot property would also revert at no cost to the city upon the city's purchase of the renovated Regions Bank building after the work has been completed.

"If we don't like it, if we don't agree with the price, with the plan, with anything, we can tell them (no) and they'll hand over the property," City Council member Andrea Gregory said Feb. 10. Council member Ed Girardeau said at the Feb. 10 meeting that the city's "best interest" was to move forward and build the parking garage at the same time as the Regions building construction. "We're going to get the property, which we should have got to begin with," Girardeau said. "Let's get them together, get the costs, and if we don't agree to it, fine. We have to move on this. The clock's running out."

There have previously been issues with ownership of the Regions Bank property's parking lot, which was not included with the initial sale of the building. Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said this issue was due to SE Palmetto looking at a potential development adjacent to the Regions Bank building that would have incorporated the parking lot. The project was unable to get out of the preliminary stage, which now allows the parking lot to be donated back to the city, Bedenbaugh said.

The size and price of the construction of the garage is still being discussed, but the cost for the project will come from the city's Hospitality Tax. The city has already set aside $2 million for downtown parking use.

"We've had money budgeted in Hospitality for parking since we've had the fund put in place," Bedenbaugh said.

The price per space is currently set at $15,000 to $20,000 a space, Bedenbaugh said, with the sizes of such spaces still up for discussion.

"The (construction of the parking garage) would be at a scope that would provide adequate spaces for users of the garage," Bedenbaugh said.

The city will additionally reach out for public comment for the design of the garage, which the city would like to "blend in with natural architecture."

The City of Aiken previously has considered other sites for a parking garage but those plans have not materialized.

More parking on Newberry

The need for more downtown parking is valid in Aiken, Bedenbaugh said, especially as the city continues to develop economically and structurally.

At the request of St. John's United Methodist Church, City Council members discussed a request to add around 40 angled parking spots in the northbound lane on the 100 block of Newberry Street N.W. at their Feb. 10 work session.

St. John's is requesting the city's assistance with adding more parking spaces near the church due to the growth of its congregation.

"The parking, which would be public-owned and maintained, would assist St. John’s with having additional parking near their church for their elderly population," according to council agenda documents.