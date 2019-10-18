As Tropical Storm Nestor takes aim at the Florida panhandle – tracing along the same path that Hurricane Michael took in 2018 – several events in Aiken are being rescheduled to work around the stormy weather forecast for the Aiken area on Saturday.
Aiken City Limits
• All events scheduled to take place at the Highfields Event Field have been moved to Sunday, Oct. 20, starting at 1 p.m. This includes the Field of Dreams Entrepreneur Village, Aiken Board of Realtors Ideas Collaborative, SPCA This Dog's Got Talent, and Stick Horse Races .
• The new performance lineup for Sunday at the Highfields Event Field includes Alec James, The Trongone Band, Dave Ernst, and the Early Favorites.
• STARR Community Stage, originally placed in front of New Moon Cafe, will be moved indoors to the Aiken Municipal Building. There are no changes in the performance lineup or schedule.
• The trolley that provides public transportation during Aiken City Limits has been canceled.
• All other events this weekend will be unaffected by the weather and take place as scheduled.
Visit the Aiken City Limits Music Festival's Facebook page for live updates.
CSRA Buddy Walk
• The Buddy Walk has been postponed to Saturday, Nov. 2. Registration is at 9 a.m. and the walk is scheduled at 10:30 a.m. at the USC Aiken Quad
Sensory Sensitive and Special Needs Touch-a-Truck
• This event will be postponed until November if rain occurs on Saturday, date TBA.
Contact Aiken County EMS for more info.
North Augusta Department of Public Safety Trunk or Treat
• The trunk of treat will take place at Riverview Park Activities Center. The event will be Saturday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Tour of Brick Pond Park in North Augusta
• The Saturday morning tour of the Brick Pond Park in North Augusta has been canceled and will be rescheduled for a Saturday in March.
Tropical Storm Nestor formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday afternoon. There is a 100 percent chance of rain forecast in Aiken County on Saturday and a high temperature of 66 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Current forecasts call for up to 2 inches of rain, with wind gusts potentially up to 35 miles per hour Saturday evening.
Check back with Aiken Standard as this story will be updated.