Local farmers can help national and state officials monitor drought conditions in the Palmetto State by submitting information via computer.
In collaboration with the National Drought Mitigation Center, the South Carolina Department of Agriculture and other agencies are offering a new online tool that allows farmers to report moisture levels, drought or flooding, and crop conditions.
In addition, photos can be uploaded.
“Farmers are on the front lines when it comes to drought, and we hope this tool will help South Carolina’s agricultural community more easily report the conditions affecting their crops and livestock,” said S.C. Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers in a recent S.C. Department of Agriculture press release.
To report information, farmers and other community members can visit http://bit.ly/droughtreport19 or send an email to drought@scda.sc.gov.
Submitters can include their contact information and GPS coordinates or choose to remain anonymous.
The Department of Agriculture is encouraging farmers to make weekly reports because regular submissions provide data that helps determine trends.
According to the release, researchers and regulators who monitor drought need information from farmers to accurately assess each county’s drought status.
The U.S. Drought Monitor map, which is updated weekly, receives input from the S.C. Department of Agriculture and other agencies to assess drought conditions and trigger various drought responses.
In addition, reporting of drought conditions also improves the targeting of federal disaster relief aid to farmers in affected areas, the release states.
The most recent Drought Monitor map, released July 25, shows that the middle and southern portions of Aiken County are experiencing abnormally dry conditions.
The area includes Aiken, North Augusta, Jackson, New Ellenton and Graniteville.
It also is abnormally dry in Barnwell County and the southern portion of Edgefield County.
For more information about the U.S. Drought Monitor map, visit droughtmonitor.unl.edu.