Local restaurants are offering Veterans Day discounts. Here's a list of some of the restaurants that are offering special promotions.

Metro Diner

WHERE: 1944 Whiskey Road Suite 101 

WHEN: Monday

DEAL: 50% off to active and retired military with I.D.

Huddle House

WHERE: 3602 Richland Ave. 

651 Bettis Academy Road, Graniteville 

WHEN: Friday through Monday

DEAL: Free order of Sweet Cakes for active duty, retired and veteran military members. 

Red Lobster

WHERE: 950 Aiken Mall Drive S.W. 

WHEN: Monday

DEAL: Free appetizer or dessert to veterans, active duty military and reservists with a valid military I.D.

Cracker Barrel

WHERE: 2352 Whiskey Road

WHEN: Monday

DEAL: Free dessert

IHOP

WHERE: 180 Aiken Mall Drive S.W.

WHEN: Monday

DEAL: Free pancakes with strawberries and blueberries with valid military I.D.

Applebee's Grill and Bar

WHERE: 1360 Whiskey Road

WHEN: Monday

DEAL: Veterans eat free from special menu with valid military I.D.

Waffle House

WHERE: All Waffle Houses in Aiken area

WHEN: Monday

DEAL: 10% off meal

What's Cookin Downtown

WHERE: 123 Laurens St. N.W. B 

WHEN: Monday

DEAL: 20% off dine-in breakfast and lunch for veterans with valid military I.D. 

Pizza Joint

WHERE: 125 Richland Ave. W.

WHEN: Monday

DEAL: Free entree or 10-inch pizza for active duty and veterans with military I.D. 

Just Julie's

WHERE: 951 Pine Log Road

WHEN: Everyday

DEAL: 20% off meal

Know of other local restaurants offering Veterans Day deals? Send an email to editorial@aikenstandard.com.

