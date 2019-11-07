Local restaurants are offering Veterans Day discounts. Here's a list of some of the restaurants that are offering special promotions.
Metro Diner
WHERE: 1944 Whiskey Road Suite 101
WHEN: Monday
DEAL: 50% off to active and retired military with I.D.
Huddle House
WHERE: 3602 Richland Ave.
651 Bettis Academy Road, Graniteville
WHEN: Friday through Monday
DEAL: Free order of Sweet Cakes for active duty, retired and veteran military members.
Red Lobster
WHERE: 950 Aiken Mall Drive S.W.
WHEN: Monday
DEAL: Free appetizer or dessert to veterans, active duty military and reservists with a valid military I.D.
Cracker Barrel
WHERE: 2352 Whiskey Road
WHEN: Monday
DEAL: Free dessert
IHOP
WHERE: 180 Aiken Mall Drive S.W.
WHEN: Monday
DEAL: Free pancakes with strawberries and blueberries with valid military I.D.
Applebee's Grill and Bar
WHERE: 1360 Whiskey Road
WHEN: Monday
DEAL: Veterans eat free from special menu with valid military I.D.
Waffle House
WHERE: All Waffle Houses in Aiken area
WHEN: Monday
DEAL: 10% off meal
What's Cookin Downtown
WHERE: 123 Laurens St. N.W. B
WHEN: Monday
DEAL: 20% off dine-in breakfast and lunch for veterans with valid military I.D.
Pizza Joint
WHERE: 125 Richland Ave. W.
WHEN: Monday
DEAL: Free entree or 10-inch pizza for active duty and veterans with military I.D.
Just Julie's
WHERE: 951 Pine Log Road
WHEN: Everyday
DEAL: 20% off meal
