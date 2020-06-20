The Aiken Downtown Development Association and the City of Aiken have partnered with the Aiken Standard to celebrate the first-ever Aiken Restaurant Week during July 13-18.
Aiken Restaurant Week is a seven-day celebration at dozens of participating restaurants that will give local and national food lovers the opportunity to enjoy amazing values during lunch and/or dinner at a number of participating casual and high-end restaurants.
Restaurants will provide featured menu items during their regular business hours during Aiken Restaurant Week. Featured items will be priced between $15 and $35. Restaurant-goers will be encouraged to call ahead and/or make reservations.
Several Aiken restaurants have already thrown in their spatulas to participate in Restaurant Week, including Aiken Fish House and Oyster Bar.
Owner Damian Blevins said he is excited for the event and plans to feature signature dishes such as shrimp and grits and low-country boil.
"We're always hoping that we can bring in someone new and make a lifelong customer out of them," Blevins said.
Blevins previously had issues supplying several menu items due to the COVID-19 pandemic upon reopening his restaurant but hopes to have the items back by Restaurant Week.
The Aiken Standard will also have a contest to win Aiken Dining for a Year. One lucky diner will win 12 $50 gift cards from various restaurants.
The Aiken Standard will be publishing a menu guide calendar on July 12 to showcase the participating businesses.
Restaurants who want to participate in Aiken Restaurant Week may contact the Aiken Standard advertising department at 803–644-2369 or email Diane Daniell at ddaniell@aikenstandard.com.