Aiken locals can play their part in Tropical Storm Barry relief through the Red Cross Aiken Area office.
Disaster Program Manager John Madrid said the best way for locals to help is to donate funds to the Red Cross in either of the following ways:
- Bring the donation in person to the Aiken Red Cross Office at 1314 Pine Log Rd.
- Call and donate at 1-800-435-7669.
- Donate online at redcross.org/donate/hurricane-barry-donations.html/.
Minimum online donations are $10. All donations are tax deductible.
A press release by the American Red Cross on July 12 said the organization was mobilizing trained volunteers, shelter, relief supplies, vehicles and other equipment to help those impacted along the Gulf Coast.
Two Aiken Red Cross members are currently deployed to Louisiana. Dale Couch initially deployed as a shelter supervisor now works in damage assessments. Rusty Hutson currently serves as a mechanic for emergency response vehicles.
Although training through the Red Cross is a requirement to be able to go on deployment in areas impacted by disasters, Madrid said the local Red Cross is always looking for new volunteers to train for future disasters.
"We always want to be thinking ahead and getting new volunteers and getting them trained up and getting them ready for the next big disaster, wherever it happens," Madrid said. "If people aren't able to contribute to this one, if they join and want to be a part of the Red Cross and volunteer with us, they'll definitely get their opportunity sometime in the future."