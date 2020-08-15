On Saturday, Sept. 26, people from Aiken County will be gathering at the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to pray together.
The event is in conjunction with a national event on the same day in Washington, D.C., and across the nation titled The Return. Pastors and community leaders will be at the center, located at 400 Kershaw St., and there will also be music and soloists.
“The primary purpose is for us to come together to pray and the primary purpose of the prayer is to pray for this nation, that we will be unified, that we will be one," said Roger Rollins, the leading organizer of the event and the executive director of The Family and Marriage Coalition of Aiken, Inc. "It’s all in the name of Jesus and we believe that he is the answer to all the stuff that is going on."
The event is inspired by Jewish practices known from ancient times as the Days of Awe, a time to intensify prayers, intercession, repentance and revival.
In a statement, the organizers encourage "everyone who is concerned about our nation" to join them on that day.
"This event is not about pushing anyone’s political agenda, it’s not about pushing anyone’s religious doctrine," said William Wallace, one of the organizers and the administrative pastor at Gloverville Pentecostal Holiness Church. "It’s just about saying we love God and we want to do what God has called us to do and we want to come together as one to come down here and show them that we can unite and we can worship and we can pray."
For more information, visit The Return – Aiken SC Chapter Facebook page or contact Rollins at 803-640-4689