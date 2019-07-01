The Fourth of July means many Aiken County residents will be celebrating with America's age-old tradition: fireworks.
Fireworks are fun, but local law enforcement wants to remind residents to be safe and know the laws in their area.
Lt. Jake Mahoney, with the Aiken Department of Public Safety, said it's important for residents to know if fireworks are legal to fire where they live.
Many people may not realize that most fireworks are prohibited in the City of Aiken, according to city codes.
“City of Aiken Code … states that it is unlawful to use, fire, shoot, discharge, sell, offer for sale, store, exchange, give away or possess any fireworks within the city, except as specifically authorized,” Mahoney said.
City codes state sparklers and firecrackers are “specifically authorized,” as long as they meet the requirements of not being more than one-quarter of an inch in diameter, not more than 2 inches long and containing no more than four grains of explosive composition.
While sparklers are allowed, city residents are encouraged by officials to attend public firework displays rather than discharge their own.
Fines for violating firework ordinances in the city of Aiken can range from $257 to more than $1,000, Mahoney said.
“They can be a nuisance to the neighbors, and, depending on the weather conditions, they can pose a fire danger,” he said.
Fireworks are legal within Aiken County limits, but safety is heavily stressed by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, which also has offered safety tips for those planning to shoot off fireworks for the Fourth of July.
"We just want all folks to be safe when they decide to use fireworks," said Capt. Eric Abdullah, with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office also offered up this list of safety tips:
• Observe local laws. If someone is unsure whether it is legal to use fireworks, check with local officials.
• Buy from fireworks retailers permitted through the Fire Marshal’s Office.
• Store fireworks in a cool, dry place.
• Always have an adult present when shooting fireworks.
• Use common sense, and always read and follow the directions on each firework.
• Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
• Only use fireworks outdoors, away from homes, dry grass and trees.
• Light one firework at a time and keep a safe distance.
• Never experiment or attempt to make fireworks.
• Never give fireworks to small children.
• Never carry fireworks in a pocket.
• Never shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers.
• Never place any body part directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.
• Never reignite malfunctioning fireworks.
• Put used fireworks in a bucket of water, and keep a garden hose on hand.