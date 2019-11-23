There's a new nonprofit in town looking to change lives by offering children a place to lay their heads at night and offering volunteers the chance to help.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a nationwide nonprofit started in Idaho with a single bunk bed. There are now over 200 chapters across the country and in Canada that have built over 4,000 bunk beds.
Aiken residents Grant and Lynn Price want to spread the organization's motto – "no kid sleeps on the floor in our town" – to Aiken.
"As we know here, they have backpack raising at school time, they have food giveaways, toy giveaways, these sorts of things, a lot of good stuff, but nobody is getting kids a good nights sleep," Grant said.
Grant and Lynn are retired, he said, and their blended family includes 10 children, 24 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. "So we love kids," he said.
They've been in Aiken for 12 years and are always looking for some way to give back. They've worked at One Table and have taken other opportunities to give back but wanted to be able to give something permanent.
Then Grant came across – or was led to by a higher being, he said – a Facebook video called Returning the Favor, hosted by Mike Rowe.
"He goes around the country and finds people that are doing things out of their hearts and out of their pocketbooks and whatever, and need help, whatever it may be," Grant said.
The episode he came across was Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
The premise of the organization and how it works is that folks request a bed for a child in need, chapters hold a build day during which the beds are built from a tried and tested layout, and then the beds are delivered to the family.
"Teachers, doctors, whatever have really said that a full, good night’s sleep for kids helps them in health, helps them in school," grant said.
"Teachers have said, and I’ve talked with some around here, they can tell the kids that haven’t slept well in school, they’re either falling asleep or they’re not responding in class, their grades are not as good, and this is a permanent type gift."
"What (founder Luke Mickelson) was doing and Sleep in Heavenly Peace was doing really hit both of us real hard," Grant said.
When visiting Lynn's family in Washington, Grant drove down to Idaho and received the training for new chapters.
"I asked around before and the need is definitely here," he said, adding he has spoken with educators and people that work with the homeless and children.
"They think between 2 and 3% of the kids here in the Aiken area, as every area, are sleeping on the floor," he said.
There are two chapters in South Carolina already, according to SHP's website: one in Easley and one in Florence.
Grant and Lynn drove up to Florence to one of the build days there.
"(The chapter president's) done a lot of builds, he's delivered a lot of beds," Grant said.
"In fact, we've been over there a couple of times and we participated in a build and we went to deliver beds to a woman who, I think she was getting out of an abusive relationship and trying to get on her feet."
The woman had three children, he said. They took the beds to an empty trailer where those new beds were the only pieces of furniture she had besides a card table and two chairs.
"You take the pieces ready to go and all you do is put them together on site, and she just sat there in the corner with Lynn and the gal that's the wife of the fellow in Florence, and she just sat there and cried. And if you can't do that and not be touched by it, then you don't have a heart somewhere," Grant said.
The Aiken chapter of SHP is just getting started and doing initial fundraising.
"Once we cover the initial investment for tools, then it's just a matter of lumber to build more beds, but that's the first thing," said Lynn.
Churches or companies can host a build day, and some do it as a team-building exercise, Lynn said.
Along with initial donations, volunteers to help on build days are needed.
"Volunteers are very important for two reasons," Grant said. "One, of course, we need them to build. But they get so hooked into the thing that the majority of volunteers in different chapters come back build after build after build," Grant said, adding volunteers are tough to get for the first build, but not tough for the ones following.
Lynn said when they went to Florence, a group of around 20 volunteers built 45 beds for children to sleep in during the course of about two hours.
Grant said being involved in working with SHP is a "life-changing experience."
Those wishing to get involved with the Aiken chapter can reach Grant at grant.price@shpbeds.org or on the chapter's Facebook page, Sleep in Heavenly Peace – SC, Aiken.
As the chapter is still in the fundraising process, Grant suggested waiting until after the start of 2020 to request beds. Requests can be made online at shpbeds.org.