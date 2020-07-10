Many children who will spend their summer swimming at the city of Aiken's newly renovated Smith-Hazel Recreation Center pool can now do so safely with extra security at their fingertips.
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department gained a “life-saving” donation from Safe Kids Aiken County in the form of 40 new adult- and youth-sized life jackets Wednesday, which children can access for free.
Safety for the children of Aiken County is the organization's primary concern, representative Terrence Jackson said, and having the life jackets available for the community to use will ensure that young swimmers can make the best out of their summer.
"This is another program that Safe Kids has to promote water safety," Jackson said. "After finding out [Smith-Hazel] didn't have [life jackets] like this, we decided to put them out there for the kids to use."
The life jackets were funded through grants the organization uses for its various safety programs.
As part of the organization's collaboration with the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, Safe Kids also sponsors a Water Watcher program which allows parents to work with lifeguards to watch children as they swim.
Safe Kids has additionally worked with the city's summer camps to promote programs like bike safety.
Safe Kids is led by the Tri-Development Center and implements evidence-based programs, such as car-seat checkups, safety workshops and sports clinics, that help parents and caregivers prevent childhood injuries.
Smith-Hazel was recently a recipient of an undisclosed donation from Aiken Personnel Services that waives the entry fee at the pool for children younger than 12.
Dexter Price, CEO and founder of Aiken Personnel Services, said he would replenish the funds as needed to guarantee that Aiken's youth have free access to the pool all summer long.
The Smith-Hazel pool is currently open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, 2 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.