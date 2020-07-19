Area civil rights groups are reflecting and honoring the lives of two civil rights legends who passed away this past week.
On Friday, the nation received news of the passing of civil rights legends Rev. C.T. Vivian, 95, and Congressman John Lewis, 80.
Having two civil rights legends "earn their freedom wings on the same day" was challenging, said Eugene White, Aiken County NAACP Chapter president.
Both White and Tamber Watson, an organizer with the Black Lives Matter Aiken Movement, have been reflecting on the impact Vivian and Lewis had in the civil rights movement.
Vivian served as a key adviser to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., organized pivotal civil rights campaigns, and spent decades advocating for justice and equality.
He began staging sit-ins against segregation in Peoria, Illinois, in the 1940s – a dozen years before lunch-counter protests by college students made national news. He met King soon after the budding civil rights leader’s leadership of the 1955 Montgomery bus boycott and helped translate ideas into action by organizing the Freedom Rides that forced federal intervention across the South.
Lewis, who went on to serve in Congress, is best known for leading some 600 protesters in the Bloody Sunday march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma at the age of 25.
With his hands in his pockets, Lewis was knocked to the ground and beaten by police. His brutal assault was televised throughout the nation.
The announcement of Lewis' passing came just hours after Vivian's death.
Lewis joined King and four other civil rights leaders in organizing the 1963 March on Washington where he would speak to the vast crowd just before King delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech.
One of White's prized possessions is a button from that march, passed on to him from his grandfather.
The button, which White wears often, reads, "I am a civil rights marcher."
White remembers hearing Lewis speak at the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington in 2013.
He described it as an inspiring experience.
"Over the years I’ve gone back and watched Congressman Lewis’ speech at that event," White said. "He really has been a rudder for my work. He initially took the podium speaking for jobs and freedom which is very similar to the message that I speak when I talk to groups today. Most memorably he talked about wanting the freedom now rather than later."
When White heard of both Vivian's and Lewis' deaths, he thought of two things.
“Number one is my personal responsibility to continue his legacy of his nonviolent civil rights work to benefit communities and number two, it brings a real sense of urgency to continue, honor and treasure our local sages who are still with us and still have tremendous knowledge on history to pass on to us,” White said.
Watson added Lewis' work is one of the main reasons groups like the BLM Aiken Movement have been able to exist.
"I hope the younger generations remember Mr. Lewis as a teacher they should look up to," Watson said. "I hope younger generations know that no matter the issue, big or small, they can make change in this world."
Following their deaths, the nation is now tasked with carrying on their legacy, Watson and White said.
White calls on others to carry on their work by "building bridges where there were walls."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.