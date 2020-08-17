A number of local events in Aiken County and throughout South Carolina have been postponed, canceled or altered because of the outbreak of coronavirus. Send information about changes to editorial@aikenstandard.com.
Facilities
• The Aiken County Public Library and the 12 other libraries in the Aiken-Bamberg-Barnwell-Edgefield Regional Library System reopened to the public June 8 with limited services, hours of operation and limits on the number of people allowed in the buildings.
• State Parks in South Carolina reopened May 1 on a limited basis. Each state park plans to lower its carrying capacity, meaning it will only allow a limited number of visitors at once. Levels vary by park.
• Offices at the Aiken County Government Center have reopened to the public, but access is being “restricted and carefully controlled." The public is urged to continue conducting business with the county through online portals, telephone calls and the use of the drop boxes and the drive thru window at Aiken County Government Center. Public access to the Government Center is through the rear entrance only.
• The City of Aiken has reopened offices to public. Business can still be conducted over the telephone or online and payments can continue to be made using the drive-thru or the drop box located at 135 Laurens St. S.W.
• The City of North Augusta reopened the Municipal Building on Georgia Avenue for in-person service May 4 but is encouraging residents to continue using other means to access services including northaugusta.net, telephone calls, email, the U.S. Postal Service and the payment drop-off box in the parking lot of the municipal building. City facilities will be closed to residents though essential city services will still be delivered.
• Aiken County parks have reopened.
• The Aiken County Animal Shelter will be closed to the public to protect the safety of the community and shelter personnel. Adoptions and fostering will be done by appointment only.
Events
• Celebrity Waiter Night, originally scheduled for May 11 in Aiken, has been rescheduled to Aug. 31 from 6 to 10 p.m. The event is a fundraiser for Children's Place.
• Hops and Hogs, which had been rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 22, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Newberry Street Festival Center in downtown Aiken, has been canceled.
• The annual Chitlin Strut in Salley, originally scheduled for Nov. 28, has been canceled. Organizers hope the event will return next year.
• The Border Bash has been canceled this year. The Border Bash plans to return to SRP Park in 2021, with a specific date announcement following the release of the SEC football schedule.
• The 2020 edition of Run United has been canceled. Aiken Electric Cooperative announced the cancellation July 17, but said next year's event will celebrate the event's 10th anniversary and is planned for April 24, 2021.
• The Hitchcock Woods Foundation announced that the 104th edition of the Aiken Horse Show, which was scheduled for Sept. 25-27 in Hitchcock Woods, has been canceled.
• The Georgia Carolina State Fair of 2020 scheduled for October 16-25 has been canceled. The 99th Georgia Carolina State Fair is scheduled for October 15-24, 2021.
• The 2020 edition of the Aiken Fall Steeplechase has been canceled, according to a news release issued by the Aiken Steeplechase Association on July 13. The 29th running of the event was scheduled for Oct. 31 at the Aiken Horse Park Foundation’s Bruce’s Field.
• The first-ever Aiken Restaurant Week scheduled for July 13-18 has been postponed. The Aiken Downtown Development Association and the City of Aiken teamed up with the Aiken Standard to create the event. New dates will be shared when available.
• Savannah Riverkeeper has postponed the 2020 Roast on the River to Oct. 24 as a precaution against the coronavirus.
Entertainment
• The Aiken Community Theatre has decided to cancel all activities for any live events including productions, workshops and camps until Dec. 1, 2020, according to ACT's website at aikencommunitytheatre.org.
• All April 2020 events scheduled at Augusta Entertainment Complex, James Brown Arena and Bell Auditorium have been postponed until further notice. Organizers are working to reschedule performances. Patrons are encouraged to retain tickets until new dates are announced, as tickets for the original show dates will be honored for the rescheduled dates.
• The Zach Williams “Rescue Story” tour has been postponed, according to a news release from CMA Media Promotions. The sold-out concert was to be April 2 at Millbrook Baptist Church with guests “We the Kingdom” and “Cain.”
• USC Aiken's 2019-2020 Cultural Series finale, "Broadway's Next H!t Musical," an award-winning comedy driven by the audience's participation, has been rescheduled for Oct. 27, at 7:30 p.m., in the Etherredge Center.
Sports
• The Indianapolis 500 was postponed until August because of the coronavirus pandemic and won't run on Memorial Day weekend for the first time since 1946. The race will instead be held Aug. 23, three months later than its May 24 scheduled date.
• The Kentucky Derby is being postponed from May 2 to Sept. 5, marking the first time in 75 years that the race won't be run on the first Saturday in May.
• The Minor League Baseball season will be delayed, affecting the Augusta GreenJackets. The GreenJackets, based at SRP Park in North Augusta, is a minor league team affiliated with the San Francisco Giants. Effective March 16, SRP Park was closed to all visitors. A news release from Minor League Baseball states that it will work with Major League Baseball to resume play as soon as it is safe to do so.
Check back with Aiken Standard for updates.