Through song, prayer and fellowship, the Omicron Tau Lambda Leadership Institute Inc. of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity honored a local leader Saturday at the 13th annual MLK Drum Major Unity Award Breakfast.
Each year the breakfast not only serves as an opportunity for the Aiken community to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. but also to honor an individual in the community for carrying on King's mission of service within the community.
Tim Behling was honored with this year's MLK Drum Major Award for developing community outreach programs and initiatives through SUCCESSTEAM and extracurricular volunteerism.
SUCCESSTEAM, a local nonprofit organization founded in 2015, specializes in educational youth development to expose community youth to opportunities.
Behling is also responsible for creating various other youth programs such as Big Brother: A Fellowship of Young Men Looking to Become Real Men, College Bound: The College Tours, Prospering Young Dreamers Back to School Book Bag Drive and Prospering Young Dreamers Academic Scholarship.
"It means the world to me being in a class with a long line of recipients who are community leaders and activists," Behling said. "They've paved the way for me to do what I do. It's an honor to receive this award from the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity incorporated. We're going to continue to do what we do. We're going to continue to push our community forward."
The fraternity also continued a yearly tradition of recognizing the recipients of its scholarship program.
This years recipients included Cameron Glover from Aiken High School, Joseph Hartman from South Aiken High School and Jabez Roberson from Silver Bluff High School.
Approximately 240 visitors were expected to attend the event held in the Student Activity Center at Aiken Technical College.
Attendees included past recipients of the MLK Drum Major Unity Award, including City Council members Gail B. Diggs and Lessie B. Price.
Mayor Rick Osbon gave opening statements.
Keynote speaker Reverend Dr. Jerry Corbett of Mount Anna Baptist Church in Aiken shared a passionate message that echoed the theme this year's breakfast which was "Beyond the Dream: It's Time to Work."
The Drum Major Unity Award's name comes from a quote from King: “Yes, if you want to say that I was a drum major, say that I was a drum major for justice. Say that I was a drum major for peace. I was a drum major for righteousness. And all of the other shallow things will not matter.”
Through a passionate speech and scripture, Corbett called on attendees to be drum majors themselves and take up the work that was started by King.
"We're here because this man, Martin Luther King Jr., had a dream and he shared that dream and gave us hope. But now, the dreamer's gone but the work is still here. The work must begin."