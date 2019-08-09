Local law enforcement agencies will increase patrolling in areas affected by the recent uptick in gun violence in the Aiken County area.
Both the Aiken Department of Public Safety and the Aiken County Sheriff's Office will increase patrolling in those areas and are collaborating in response to recent gun violence.
Aiken County has seen five shooting incidents in the past week, the first being a shooting at Waterloo Street on the morning of Aug. 2 which led to the death of a Graniteville teenager. Two suspects have been charged for involvement in the shooting.
Three more shootings that occurred the night of Aug. 4 are currently being investigated by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.
Two additional shootings followed on Tuesday, one on Laurens Street at Columbia Avenue and the other at Abbeville Avenue NW.
ADPS Lt. Jake Mahoney said there does not appear to be a connection between the Waterloo Street shooting and Laurens Street shooting.
The Laurens Street shooting appears to have initiated by a verbal altercation between the victim and the suspect. ADPS is still investigating the shooting on Abbeville Avenue NW.
“We’ve allocated additional resources to those areas,” Mahoney said. “We’ve increased our patrols in the community and those communities affected by this violence and will continue to do so.”
In addition to ACSO and ADPS working together, the two agencies have been actively sharing information with the City of North Augusta Public Safety and a task force from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
“We’ve been doing information sharing for the reason of trying to identify the suspects in these shootings to see if they are connected and working jointly to get these suspects arrested,” ACSO Sheriff Michael Hunt said.
Suspects involved in the Waterloo Street shooting did appear to have ties to gangs, Mahoney said.
Additionally, the three shootings on Aug. 4 are believed to be related to gang activity.
Hunt said the best thing the community can do to help with gang-related crimes is to share information with your local law enforcement.
“Routinely, in these shootings that are gang related, we don’t get a lot of cooperation,” Hunt said. “Anything that citizens hear or overhear, if they would let us know the information it would help us out a lot.”
Mahoney shared similar thoughts but additionally asked citizens to be aware of their surroundings, report suspicious behavior and to avoid areas that are known for higher crime.
“We can’t do the job ourselves,” Mahoney said. “It takes the community’s involvement and the community’s partnership. Those are our force multipliers. That’s what allows us to go out there and continue to make Aiken a safer community.”
Information can be shared to each agency by calling ADPS at 803-642-7620 or ACSO at 803-648-6811.