The Aiken Young Farmers Agribusiness Association is preparing for its annual spring plant sale, an event that helps fund a scholarship for a local high school student seeking a career in agriculture.
"We're working on plants for the plant sale today, and we work on our individual plants," Master Gardener Gloria Wade, who helps conduct the adult farmer's class, said earlier this week.
The AYFAA is an adult horticulture class that meets at Aiken High School every week from September through May. The program is run by Future Farmers of America and seeks to increase the agriculture career pipeline in schools.
The class supports that mission by funding the Joe Wilson Honorary Scholarship for an Aiken High student seeking a higher education in agriculture. Joe Wilson was a former staff member of Aiken High School who taught agriculture for 30 years.
Wade called herbs the club's "gold" and said they sell better than anything else at the plant sale.
"We typically get around $500 or so for the scholarship," Wade said. "Last year we did really well, and we were actually able to donate around $1,000 to the student scholarship. We really hope to do that well again this year."
The plant sale will take place March 28, March 30 and April 1-3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Aiken High School greenhouse.