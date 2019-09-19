Aiken County Habitat for Humanity has teamed up with the Rotary Club of Aiken and USC Aiken to collect items for victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.
Suggested donations include nonperishable food and beverages, health and beauty aids, toilet tissue, paper, diapers, baby wipes, dishwashing liquid soap, laundry detergent, feminine hygiene products and cots.
Also needed are new pillows, new blankets, box fans, hand sanitizer, desalination devices, water purification tablets, solar-powered phone chargers and work gloves.
Items can be brought from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday to Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore at 1026 Park Ave. S.E.
Hurricane Dorian battered the Bahamas in early September, causing billions of dollars in property damage and no fewer than 50 deaths.
For more information about Habitat for Humanity, visit habitataiken.org.