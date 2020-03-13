Effects of the novel coronavirus are being felt in the the Aiken-Augusta area and will have an impact on one of the world's biggest sporting events.
The Masters Tournament has been postponed due to the pandemic caused by COVID-19.
Some longtime Masters patrons from Aiken said they understand and even agree with the decision to postpone the tournament.
Rhett Sinclair has worked scoring at the Masters since 1983.
“So I’ve been to every single round since ’83 and it’s a major part of my life,” he said, later adding he hopes it’s never not a part of his life.
Sinclair said he’s glad the tournament is postponed and not canceled.
“When will they play it, we don’t know. But my biggest concern about our community is the trickle-down effect financially that this community relies on for that, for all those people,” he said.
Masters Week brings an influx of tourism and hospitality needs, and the local economy benefits from folks staying in, eating in or playing golf in Aiken.
Even though the Masters won’t be played during its normal week in April, plenty of golf could still be played in Aiken.
Palmetto Golf Club will be open for those who have reserved tee times for Masters Week. It will provide refunds to those who won’t be able to make it to Aiken, the private club said in a Facebook post.
Joe Spencer, who has been attending the tournament since the early 1970s, said the decision to postpone is a significant one, but one that had to be made and will have ramifications all over the area. He cited the impact the tournament has on the economy, local businesses and local golf courses.
Spencer runs Aiken Hook a Kid on Golf, and said the Junior Pass Program at the Masters is a “wonderful treat” each year.
“We certainly will miss it, but it’s understandable for the reasons things are being postponed,” he said.
Steve Hale and his family have made the Masters a tradition for over 50 years, and Hale called the news that the tournament was postponed “disappointing.”
“I hadn’t gotten the final news until just now but I expected this for a couple weeks,” he said Friday morning.
He’s been going to the tournament since 1959, and went 50 years in a row. He said his father began getting badges in the 1950s, and he started getting them in 1995.
“It’s just something we look forward to every year, but it’s just something that can’t be helped. Everybody in the country is having their own serious problems and I guess sports isn't the biggest problem in life,” Hale said.
The Masters, the Augusta National Women's Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals have all been postponed, but no reschedule dates have been announced.
“We all have a family reunion that week,” Hale said, “so it’s a big part of how we grew up and everything.”
“Maybe we’ll get to do it anyways.”
Despite disappointment, Hale, Spencer and Sinclair each said they understand the decision.
“I’m not a physician, but based upon the uncertainty of how bad this epidemic or pandemic is going to be, and the fact that so many international players, much less patrons, may not be able to attend, I think it was the right decision,” Sinclair said.