Students at Second Baptist Christian Preparatory School were walked to school with local father figures Friday morning and were met with words of encouragement as they entered school.
Father figures across the county arrived to the school early to participate in the national event known as the "Million Fathers March," which calls male mentors each year to show their commitment to a child's education by escorting children to school.
According to millionfathermarch.com, 77,768 dads registered for the event in 81 different cities across the country.
Local organizer Christopher Emanuel said this was the second time father figures at Second Baptist Christian Preparatory School have participated in the national event.
Roughly 60 father figures, including grandfathers and uncles, met at the post office up the street from the school and walked together to the front entrance of the school where they greeted arriving students, Emanuel said.
In addition to walking kids to school, father figures read with students to promote the importance of reading and education as part of the event's theme this year, "Real Dads Read."
"When dads are involved and engaged, we're able to increase the academic success and decrease behavioral issues that might happen," Emanuel said. "Reading is fundamental. We just want to show the importance of education within our school system and how dads are involved."
School director Gwendolyn Byrd said the students and faculty value impact of positive male role models in the school, and was grateful to the fathers who took time out of their day to spend with their children.
"They're going to go home and say 'Hey I got to walk with daddy today,' or 'Daddy read with me,'" Byrd said. "They're going to remember this. If they continue to do it while they're here year after year, it's going to stick."
Emanuel said he is looking forward to encouraging local father figures to participate in the annual Million Fathers March next year at the school.