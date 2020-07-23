Temperatures are expected to stay in the low 90s throughout this week, but the temperature is still hot enough to endanger anyone, especially if they are enclosed in a hot car.
July is always one of the hottest months of the year, according to 2019 statistics from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, and unattended children and pets can become more at risk for heat exhaustion or even death, a risk that increases in a hot car.
After being turned off, the temperature inside a car can rise 20 degrees in 10 minutes or less, according to DHEC, and cracking a window does little to keep it cool once the car is turned off.
A child’s body heats up three to five times faster than an adult’s does when left in a hot car, and a child’s major organs begin to shut down when their temperature reaches 104 degrees. Death can occur when their temperature reaches 107 degrees.
Animals, however, can die from heat exhaustion much more quickly, said Holly Woltz, a veterinarian for the Veterinary Services of Aiken.
While humans have an average temperature of 98.6, dogs and cats have a body temperature of 101 to 102.5 degrees, causing them to heat up quickly when in a hot space.
Sweat glands for dogs and cats are located in their paw pads, Woltz said, and they will try to cool down through panting, which allows saliva to evaporate from the animal's tongue and allows them to cool down in cooler conditions.
While animals can be cooled down from heat exposure if their owner responds quickly, the long-term effects of heat exhaustion can be dire and may require invasive and expensive veterinarian treatment.
Woltz advises against taking pets on errands to prevent accidental heat exhaustion. For car trips, where a pet may be more closely monitored, owners should have access to cold water to keep their pets hydrated.
Ultimately, owners should avoid leaving their pets in a car at all, even on cool days, Woltz said.
"Never ever leave an animal in a car even when the temperature outside is 70 degrees," Woltz said. "The temperature in the car multiplies significantly in minutes or so."
When a child or pet is left in a car, the situation could pan out in a variety of ways, said Lt. Jennifer Hayes with the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
Depending on how dire the situation is, the officer called to the scene will usually try to contact the owner of the vehicle before attempting to break into it, Hayes said. However, if the owner cannot be located, the officer can elect to break into the vehicle if the occupant is in immediate danger.
"It would depend on so many scenarios and (how) the child or animal is acting inside of the environment," Hayes said. "If the person or animal is in distress, you wouldn't want to delay in any way and force entry into the vehicle to get them out."
So far in 2020, there have been 11 cases of children dying from heatstroke while in a hot car, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The number is more moderate compared to previous years where 52 hot car deaths were reported in 2019 and 53 in 2018.
Notably, South Carolina does not have a statute that specifically addresses dogs left in parked vehicles, according to the Animal Legal & Historic Center.
The state, however, does have a good samaritan law that protects people from lawsuits for getting involved to help a person in such emergencies, according to DHEC.