USC Aiken has partnered with Dr. Liz Stewart, a local business owner and consultant, to provide students – and community members – access to resources and information that would help them achieve their entrepreneurial dreams.
During the most recent seminar offered by the USCA School of Business Administration and the S.C. Small Business Development Center, Stewart and the university launched the Stewart Entrepreneurship Initiative.
The intent is to expand the current USCA School of Business Entrepreneurship Center and to provide students, faculty and staff, and community members access to entrepreneurial expertise and resources.
"I want to help provide skills and resources to students, professionals and community members who have the passion to start their own business but lack the necessary skills and expertise to do so," Stewart said.
"This would apply to business owners who also want to expand and diversify their current operation."
The combined vision of Stewart and the university is to create a hub in the School of Business that will be available to both on-campus and off-campus business-minded learners.
"We want to establish a think tank for students, faculty and staff, and community members who want to learn more about the entrepreneurial world and who want to understand entrepreneurial practices and to brainstorm strategies for success in business," Stewart said.
The three main elements of the Stewart Entrepreneurship Initiation are to create a think tank, present a series of six workshops during two semesters and enrich the curriculum by incorporating additional topics into syllabi.
"There are myriad natural benefits of this incredible partnership, and it ties in perfectly with the School of Business' strategic plan," said Mary Driscoll, vice chancellor for advancement and external affairs at USC Aiken.
"We are extremely thankful to Liz for investing her time, talent and expertise into our students."
Both Stewart and the university believe this unique partnership will not only benefit budding entrepreneurs but also has the potential to make an economic impact in the local area, across the state and throughout the region.