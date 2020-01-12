Clemson plays for its second consecutive championship, and its third in four years, when it takes on LSU in the College Football Playoff national title game Monday night.
Several restaurants in Aiken are getting in on the action and will be showing the game – and even offering specials.
The Aiken County Clemson Club will hold a viewing party at the Mellow Mushroom in downtown Aiken. The restaurant will stay open later for the game and will offer drinks specials and pizza by the slice.
The club's president, Al Cothran, said that party viewers should try to arrive around 7 p.m. so that they may order their food prior to the game.
For additional information on the viewing party or the club itself, contact Cothran at 803-221-1432.
Wing Place will be showing the game and will offer its specialty $3 Monday margaritas. They will also have trivia night before the game at 7 p.m.
Grumpy's Sports Bar will have its standard "game day specials," including $8 domestic pitchers, $12 beer buckets and $10 margarita half pitchers. It will also offer daily food specials.
Manager Randy Eblen said that seats at Grumpy's are "first come, first serve" and that the restaurant will not be taking reservations.
Tailgate Tavern will be offering various food and drink specials during the game, including $1 off domestic beer bottles, $3.50 house drinks and $2 off appetizers. They will also be accepting reservations for parties of six or more, said manager Samantha Bowick.
Other restaurants around Aiken, such as O'Charley's, Applebee's and Chili's, will be showing the game on their televisions or will turn to it on request.
The Clemson vs. LSU game will air on ESPN at 8 p.m.