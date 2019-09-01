Wildlife isn't reserved for the Animal Channel – the workers at Reliance Wildlife Control and Extraction see wildlife locally on a daily basis.
"We actually had a call one time that said they had an alligator in their closet," owner of Reliance Wildlife Control and Extraction John Wilson said. "We were like, 'Well there's no way there's an alligator in there.' So, we went to the residence and we did our inspection. Come to find out, it was a big multicolored lizard called a skink. It was one of the biggest ones that we had ever seen! I could see where someone would think it was an alligator," Wilson explained.
The organization started in Aiken in the early 2000s.
First, the company began with trapping coyotes for local hunting clubs to help cut back on the coyote population and help the deer population. Then the company progressed into working with commercial and residential wildlife control.
"Now we trap flying squirrels, bats, raccoons, feral hogs, armadillos, bird extractions from chimneys, beaver control, otters," Wilson said. "We trap just about everything."
Wildlife technician Jackson Hebbard said they use tools like snake tongs to take precautions to not get bitten.
"One of my main things is to try not to get bit or stung," Hebbard said. "Most of the time it stays fairly interesting. There's never a dull moment."
There are also other challenges that the workers encounter. Wildlife in commercial and residential buildings tend to pick the highest point of entry, usually at the ridge vent or the gable vent. Also, with the heights, for example with attic calls, there's the challenge of extreme summer temperatures.
Wilson said the challenges are what makes this company special.
"When the wildlife gets into attic space, they'll contaminate the insulation," Wilson said. "So we come in and we'll clean all that up, sanitize that area and replace it with all new installation. Any damage that they've done, we will do all the repairs. So I think that's what really separates us from everybody else," said Wilson.
Hebbard explained that being proactive rather than reactive can make all the difference when it comes to wildlife control.
"We take a lot of pride in our work," Hebbard said. "So we hope to give the Aiken community a since of protection for their house if they have wildlife."