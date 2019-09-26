Local fire departments will go head to head in friendly competition at the second Aiken County Fire Muster on Saturday.
Hosted by the Aiken County Firefighters Association, the event is free and open to the public and will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Western Carolina State Fairgrounds.
Aiken County Firefighters Association President Joshua Oxendine said the group decided to hold its first fire muster last year as a way to bring area fire departments together for friendly competition.
Roughly nine departments will be represented in the competition, Oxendine said.
Competing firefighters will show their skills and power through challenges based on everyday tasks of a firefighter.
Challenges will include knocking down cones with water from a fire hose, a race to put on firefighter gear and more.
The event also serves as a way for fire departments to give back to the community, Oxendine said. The Fire Muster selects a charity to receive the proceeds.
This year, all proceeds will go toward Forces United, formerly the Augusta Warrior Project, a local nonprofit that provides resources to veterans.
"All proceeds will be a direct donation to benefit veterans in the Aiken County community," Oxendine said.
In addition to friendly competition and community engagement, Oxendine also hopes the event will encourage community members to volunteer with the fire department.
"One of the biggest problems in the country right now is the shortage of volunteers," Oxendine said. "We're hoping that by people seeing that we're active it might move them to help out. You don't have to just run into burning buildings to volunteer for the fire service."
In addition to watching competitions, visitors can view a motorcycle show, visit several vendors and eat at various food trucks.
The ACFA will also bring the "Smoke House," an RV that has been downsized to mimic a full-size house for children.
Oxendine said the "Smoke House" is used to teach children about fire and earthquake safety.
"I hope visitors leave feeling confident in their community fire service," Oxendine said. "A lot of people have different (service) all over the county but collectively we should all be doing the same thing and representing the same ideals."