Members of local chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution spent their Day of Service on Friday doing good in the community, sprucing up a memorial park and feeding law enforcement officials around Aiken County.
"Founded on Oct. 11, 1890 as a service organization, the DAR actively promotes historic preservation, education and patriotism," said Carolyn Miller, one of the project organizers for the Henry Middleton Chapter during its program.
"Today, chapters and individuals around the world are encouraged to engage in a meaningful service project in their communities to demonstrate the vibrancy of today's DAR," she said.
The Henry Middleton Chapter spent Friday morning sprucing up the Veterans Memorial Park on Richland Avenue. They added roses and benches to the park.
Aiken County Council Chairman Gary Bunker was on-site during the project, and said the county was "really pleased" with the work, calling it a "really great initiative on both sides." County staff supported the few dozen DAR workers installing the four new benches around the fountain in the park.
"Surveying memorial park, we thought we could conserve the monument by cleaning, enhance the beauty by adding red rose bushes and increase seating by adding new park benches," Miller said.
"With the aid of Aiken County personnel, Cold Creek Nursery and other local veteran organizations, only minutes ago we were able to make our Day of Service successful," she said during the program.
The Trenton chapter of the DAR gathered at the Aiken Public Safety headquarters on Beaufort Street and provided lunch for the firefighters and officers, courtesy of Publix .
"What our nation's officers decided several years ago was what better way to celebrate our birthday than to provide service of some kind to our community," said Judi Romeo, vice regent of the Trenton Chapter.
"So what the local chapters within Aiken decided to do was to provide service in some way to our sheriff's office and our public safety department, and whatever else we might think of," Romeo said.
Romeo said the Esther Marion Chapter of the DAR provided breakfast to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.