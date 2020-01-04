The home church of a Graniteville mother and 1-year-old son who were killed in a December shooting will host a discussion on the dangers of gun violence Saturday.

The discussion will be held at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church in Graniteville and is open to the public.

The event is in response to a deadly shooting on Dec. 18 that killed Mel'lisha and Elijah Jackson.

The initial investigation has led the Aiken County Sheriff's Office to believe the shooting was gang related. Authorities also believe the Jacksons were not the intended target.

A security camera video released by the sheriff's office shows three potential suspects shooting at the Jackson home the night of the incident.

Police have identified Thomas Anthony Henderson, 18, of Beech Island, as a suspect and are still searching for him.

Hundreds gathered to honor the Jackons at a vigil on Christmas Eve.

Pastor James Abraham with Bethlehem Baptist Church said the church has invited Devon Harris with Full Circle Refuge to be a guest speaker.

For 13 years Full Circle Refuge has worked throughout the southeast to prevent and reduce delinquency, violence and gang involvement among at-risk youth, according to the organization's website.

Abraham said the Jackson family is still mourning and hopes the event will engage with the community's youth.

"What we're trying to do is end the violence," Abraham said. "Our focus is to train the children about this at an early age."

The discussion will begin at 2:30 p.m.

Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church is located at 271 Bethlehem Circle, Graniteville.