As COVID-19, influenza and other viruses continue to circulate, St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in Aiken is taking precautionary measures to prevent the spread of illness among its congregation by suspending certain activities traditionally associated with services.
"As cases of both the regular flu and the new coronavirus continue to grow, the Bishop’s office has asked us to do a couple of things this year that affect our liturgy," said Father Gregory Wilson, the church's pastor, in an email.
Wilson said the church is temporarily suspending giving the communal Sign of Peace (usually involving a handshake or a kiss) and use of chalices during Holy Communion as precautions.
"Both of these are actually optional anyway, so know that you are not missing anything," Gregory said.
Wilson will also refrain from giving handshakes when he greets churchgoers after Mass.
The 2019 novel coronavirus has yet to reach South Carolina, though state and health officials continue to monitor the situation.
S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control officials stated in a media conference call Wednesday that several potential cases have been monitored across the state since January.
Five people have been tested in South Carolina since the outbreak began, and all the tests have come back negative.
Testing for the virus is done through DHEC, and there is no cost.
Hundreds of institutions across the world have been discouraging physical contact during large events in an effort to rein in the spread of the coronavirus as cases and fatalities continue to climb.
The NBA instructed players to refrain from giving high-fives to fans at games and to not accept pens from other people when signing autographs.
Italian authorities are pushing to have all schools closed through mid-March as cases of the virus continue to spread from the country's Northern region.
Israel's Chief Rabbi David Lau urged observant Jews to refrain from kissing “mezuzot,” a small item encasing a prayer scroll posted by Jews on doorposts. Saudi Arabian authorities have placed a temporary ban on pilgrimages to Mecca in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.
Even in Aiken, officials are preparing for a potential impact from the virus as a precaution.
“We are working closely with our intergovernmental partners, as well as area medical professionals and others, to ensure that Aiken is fully prepared during this evolving situation," said Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon in a press release sent out Wednesday.
City department heads and officials are working on reviewing and updating city plans, policies and procedures to reflect all current recommendations and best practices, according to the release.