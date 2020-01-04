Local church discussion on gang violence call on the community to be proactive not reactive

Dozens took part in discussions at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church in Graniteville that highlighted the dangers of and solutions to gang violence in the the Aiken County community.

The meeting, held from 2:30 to 4 p.m., was called by Bethlehem Baptist Pastor James Abraham in response to a shooting on Dec. 17 that killed Mel'lisha Jackson and her 1-year-old son Elijah.

"We want to make sure that we don't sit back and wait for another incident to happen and react to it," Abraham said. "We want to make sure we are proactive to stop some of these things from happening that would be detrimental just as this past situation was."

The town hall style meeting drew both adults and juveniles.

Among those in attendance were Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt, sheriff's office Sgt. Steve Shunn, S.C. Rep. William Clyburn, D-Aiken, and his wife.

Hunt gave an update on the current status the investigation of the Jacksons' murder case.

After offering condolences, Hunt said that on Saturday morning suspect Thomas Anthony Henderson was taken into custody and charged with two counts of murder.

A security camera video released by the sheriff's office shows an individual believed to be Henderson along with two other potential suspects firing rapidly into the Jackson's home on Dec. 17.

"We are working at this time to determine who the other two suspects are and when we learn that we will bring them to justice also," Hunt said. "We have to have you all's help in everything we do. We can do more together."

Hunt also encouraged anyone with information about the case to contact law enforcement immediately or submit tips anonymously through www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.

The church invited invited Devon Harris with Full Circle Refuge as a guest speaker.

For over 13 years Full Circle Refuge has worked throughout the southeast to prevent and reduce delinquency, violence and gang involvement among at-risk youth, according to the organization's website.

In a passionate presentation filled with scripture and real life stories of the impact of gang violence, Harris called on adult and juvenile attendees to be proactive.

"When you pull the trigger, you lose and that person loses," Harris said. "Your life is going to change and it's not going to benefit anything."

Harris shared stories of those he has seen impacted by gang and gun violence.

He advised parents to take an active role in their children's lives and for young people to be aware of dangerous situations.

"Be proactive in the family," Harris said. "Be a parent. You have a mission to raise them for 18 years."

As the meeting closed, Abraham encouraged attendees to go out and share what they learned and to be proactive in their communities.

"It's one thing to talk about how good the meeting was but if we don't put some legs and feet to some of the things we talked about, all of this will literally be in vain," Abraham said.

Abraham hopes to have similar meetings in the future.