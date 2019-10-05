Alicia Kough had no family history of breast cancer. When she saw some red spots on her chest one day, she thought they were bug bites.
"I just ignored it," Kough said. "I thought they would go away."
When the spots refused to fade, Kough did a quick self-exam. She then decided to do some research.
"I started to Google, which is usually dangerous, but it proved to be smart," Kough said. "I realized then I had as many breast cancer symptoms as I could possibly have."
In June 2018, Kough was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer, four months before she was scheduled for her first mammogram.
Kough went to a surgeon in Augusta (who had been diagnosed with breast cancer at age 25) to have the cancerous mass removed. She underwent 6 months of chemotherapy and 6-and-a-half weeks of daily radiation to prevent the cancer cells from returning.
"I considered saying no (to treatment)," Kough said, recalling how scared she had been of the idea of chemotherapy. "But I learned through the process how lucky we are to have something treat us in that situation."
Kough's breast cancer was caused by estrogen. Although the doctors were confident all the cancer cells were removed, she still takes medication to prevent the disease from returning.
Now that she is cancer-free, Kough wants to help other women in the Aiken area who may be suffering from the same symptoms she was without knowing what it means.
Kough has arranged for a mobile medical unit called Women's Wellness on Wheels from University Health Care System to travel to Aiken to provide women with mammograms. Since it can be hard for women to carve out time during the day to visit a busy doctor's office, Kough said, she wanted to bring the doctor's office to them.
The mobile unit provides a fully accredited American College of Radiology and FDA-approved digital mammography unit to patients. Appointments must be scheduled prior to visiting the bus and can be made by calling 706-774-4149.
Each appointment will last approximately 10 minutes. Patients must bring an insurance card and a form of photo identification.
The mobile unit will be parked in downtown Aiken in front of Kough's office, located at 407 Hayne Avenue SW on Wednesday, Oct. 9 beginning at 9 a.m. They will remain downtown until all appointments are seen to.
Around 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, according to breastcancer.org. After being one of those women, Kough has some advice for others who are battling breast cancer.
Her first decision when telling her family was to be "open and honest" with her children, who were teenagers at the time.
"Someone once told me that, through challenges, your kids will be as good as you are," Kough said.
Her husband and son shaved their heads in a show of support while Kough was undergoing treatment.
Her other piece of advice is to listen to your body.
"I ignored the symptoms for almost a year," Kough said. "I think it's important for other women to understand the symptoms and make sure they're doing their self-exams on a regular basis."
For more information on breast cancer, visit breastcancer.org. For more info about Women's Wellness on Wheels, visit universityhealth.org/mobile.