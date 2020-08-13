Mason McMullen has always loved all things police.
He recently celebrated his fourth birthday with decorations, cake, presents and a surprise visit from his favorite Aiken County Sheriff's Officer, Deputy Evan Connor.
“Whenever he saw her, he lit up,” Shannon McMullen, Mason's mom, said. “You would’ve thought he won a million dollars.”
Connor was assigned to patrol the area where Mason lives.
Whenever Connor's patrol car would pass by, Mason would be outside to greet her.
"From the first day they met, they've had a bond," McMullen said. "Every time she stops by they would talk, they would hang out or she would play with him if she had time. If she didn't she would at least stop by to see him."
Conner said she heard about Mason's birthday party from another patrol deputy who visits Mason on another shift.
She knew she had to surprise him and wish Mason happy birthday in person.
It's the enthusiasm and appreciation that Mason shares that makes the tough job of a deputy worth it, Connor said.
"He's so smart," Connor said. "He can tell you all of the police maneuvers and the names for everything. We see all these awful things all day and it's just refreshing to have somebody who looks up to you and is actually excited to see you and appreciate you."
Connor, along with Deputy Mark Christenson, sang happy birthday with Mason's family as he blew out his candles.
Although there's a million things a child could wish for, McMullen said Mason's biggest wish is to grow up to be a sheriff's deputy so he can be Connor's partner.