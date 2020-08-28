Shepeard Community Blood Center is urgently seeking donors as its blood supply dwindles to a critically low level due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organization currently has less than a one-day supply of blood and blood products, which helps stock local hospitals in the Aiken-Augusta area. Without new donations, staff at the center is concerned these local medical facilities may experience a shortage of blood.
Shepeard is in "critical need" of all blood types, but especially O Positive and O Negative donors, according to a news release. A Negative and B Positive are urgently needed as well.
Shepeard is entirely supported by donations from volunteer blood donors. The center's supply was hard-hit after dozens of blood drives were canceled this year.
According to the release, it's a "nationwide" problem.
"Shepeard supplies blood to several local hospitals including University Hospital, AU Health, Children’s Hospital of Georgia, and Burke Medical Center," the blood center said. "When you donate with Shepheard, you really are donating local. Your donations go to help patients in need in your community."
Shepeard has offices in Aiken, Augusta, and Evans where blood can be donated. The Aiken office is located at 353 Fabian Drive and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday.
All donors are screened for COVID-19 antibodies before being allowed to donate. All donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good general health, and must be 17 or older. With written parental consent, 16-year-olds may donate as well.
Anyone interested in scheduling a blood donation or with questions should call Shepeard at 706-737-4551.