A new art studio exhibit will open in the coming weeks on Laurens Street, displaying work from 25 local artists in the Aiken area.
The artists are all students of Julie Adams, an Aiken native who has taught art classes for over a decade.
"A little over 10 years ago I started," Adams said. "...We had four people."
Adams' classes have grown since then into a group that she claims has "great synergy."
"It's a very supportive group," Adams said. "They've become good friends."
Adams' students have varying levels of artistic experience in skill. Some have never painted before in their lives, while others have been enjoying it as a pastime for years.
She starts them off by giving them all the same task: drawing a pear.
"I tell them, if you can really draw and paint a pear, then you're ready (for anything)," Adams said.
Adams referred to herself as a "wannabe artist" before she began giving classes. She taught elementary school for 10 years before delving into the interior design business, which she dedicated the majority of her career to.
After she retired, Adams decided to combine her love of teaching and art. Her classes are held in her studio in the Croft Building on Laurens Street, one floor above 3 Monkeys.
To celebrate her students' progress, she will be displaying their work in her annual Artist Studio Exhibit, which showcases one painting from each student in her class. The subjects and themes of the work are left entirely up to the individual artist.
"It gives me a thrill when it's hung, and then you can walk down this hall and see everything they've been doing all year," Adams said.
The opening reception, which will be attended by the artists, will be held in Adams' studio on Wednesday evening, Nov. 6. Artwork will be open for public viewing Nov. 8-9.
Want to Go?
What: Annual Artist Studio Exhibit
Where: Julie Adams' Studio, the Croft Building, located at 143 Laurens St.
When: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6 and 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 8-9
For more info, contact Julie Adams at 803-215-7693.