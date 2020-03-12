The long-awaited Lobster Races will remain on hiatus for another year due to a combination of venue issues and concerns over the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Todd Stilp, co-founder of the event, said the issues lie mainly with the event having become too large for downtown Aiken, where the event has been held previous years. Stilp is currently searching for a larger venue that can sustain continuing growth while also keeping safety in mind.

The races had reached a point that the dynamics for an event with as many components as the Lobster Races needed to be revamped, Stilp said.

"(The event) has got to have the foundation to grow for the next 30 years," Stilp said. "This is just the beginning."

The Aiken Standard reported in February 2019 that the Lobster Races were scheduled to return this year on May 1, the day before the Kentucky Derby.

Stilp also added that it would be better to postpone it anyway due to ongoing coronavirus concerns.

"With all that's going on with (the coronavirus) it's not a good idea to have so many people in a tight environment," Stilp said.

Stilp said the event is set to be back in 2021 after a larger venue is chosen. Stilp said he will announce the future venue for the races when he has a definite location.

The event will remain in Aiken and "within a mile or two" of downtown.

Downtown Aiken organizers have been "absolutely wonderful" with their ongoing help in setting up the races, Stilp said, and he will continue to work with officials to set the next race up.

"When you look at what we've created since day one, it's been created to be… family friendly," Stilp said. "It has grown and grown, and we take pride in the fact that it has become about creating a good ambiance."

The first Lobster Race was held in 1985, with the most recent race being held in 2014 with an estimated 15,000 attendees. Stilp could not release an estimate of the cost to put on the event, but said "more than half" of the proceeds go to charities.

When the races return, proceeds will go to a children's charity, Stilp said.