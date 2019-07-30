The S.C. House District 84 primary election kicked off Tuesday at 7 a.m.
Voter turnout has so far been light.
Five Republicans — Cody Anderson, Danny Feagin, Ralph Gunter, Alvin Padgett and Melissa Oremus — are seeking the House seat. No Democrats filed for the special election.
Anderson, Padgett and Oremus are small-business owners. Feagin is a current Aiken County Council member. Gunter is retired and a self-described conservative senior citizen.
District 84 stretches between Aiken and eastern North Augusta, going south past Jackson. The district, previously represented by state Rep. Ronnie Young, R-Clearwater, is entirely in Aiken County. Young died in May.
Only residents of District 84 can vote in the primary. A runoff, if needed, is set for Aug. 13.
1:45 p.m.
Gunter — who has described political insiders as "butt lickers" — says he's "feeling good" about his primary chances. If turnout stays low, he says, he stands a solid chance of winning.
"The people that know me, know me."
12:20 p.m.
Feagin is confident: "Yes, sir. I feel good about it. I've had a lot of positive feedback."
He says he's going to go vote soon.
Noon
Polls close in seven hours.
11:30 a.m.
Padgett says he and his team have spent the morning out and about campaigning.
They're taking a break now, but they'll be out again this afternoon, he explains.
11:20 a.m.
A total 66 people have voted at Aiken Technical College, Precinct 71.
One polling staffer describes the flow of voters as steady.
"Not a lot, but steady," she says.
11:15 a.m.
Anderson says he's "feeling great."
"We have a tremendous amount of support," he said, waving a sign along Jefferson Davis Highway. "We ran a clean race, I couldn't be happier."
11:10 a.m.
At the Aiken County Career Center along Jefferson Davis Highway, 66 people have voted. That's Precinct 51.
"We're pulling them in," one poll staffer says, laughing. He later notes voters are coming in pairs and triplets.
10:55 a.m.
Clearwater Elementary School, representing precincts 12 and 49, has seen a total 47 voters.
10:35 a.m.
Twenty-one people have voted at Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle School, Precinct 7.
That's about 2.3 percent, according to polling staff.
10:20 a.m.
No one has voted in Precinct 10. Polls have been open for more than three hours.
7 a.m.
Polls open. It's primary day.